OpenAI Engineer Accused of Planting Recording Device Had Contact With Saudi Royal Family

An OpenAI engineer arrested earlier this month was in regular communication with a member of the Saudi royal family, according to a new federal court filing.

The engineer is accused of placing a recording device inside an OpenAI conference room used by company leadership.

According to the report, the room was also used for a meeting involving company leaders and U.S. government officials.

It remains unclear whether the engineer was allegedly acting on behalf of a foreign party or attempting to enrich himself.

The Department of Justice says the alleged conduct was illegal, regardless of the motive.

The allegations are part of an ongoing federal case. The court filing's claims do not, by themselves, establish that the engineer was acting as a spy or that the Saudi royal family was involved in any alleged wrongdoing.