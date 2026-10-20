Rising Energy Costs Leave More Americans Struggling With Utility Debt

Rising energy costs are creating a growing financial burden for American households, with more consumers struggling to keep up with their utility bills.

An analysis by the Century Foundation found the national average monthly utility bill reached $280 in early 2026, a 12% increase from the end of 2024. The average overdue utility balance nationwide was $817.

Researchers say utility debt can build when households repeatedly struggle to pay for essential services, including heating their homes during colder months and keeping them cool during summer.

Separate research from the Bank of America Institute found utility bill payments increased 5% between June and August compared with the same period last year. While seasonal cooling demand may account for some of the increase, researchers also point to longer-term pressures, including growing electricity demand associated with data center construction.

Angela Hanks, chief of policy programs at the Century Foundation, said the organization expects utility costs to remain a growing burden for many consumers. Rising energy demand could continue putting upward pressure on prices in the coming years.

For households already struggling to pay their bills, researchers warn that relief may not come soon, leaving utility debt as an increasingly difficult financial challenge.