Riverside County Home Sales Drop Nearly 13% as Prices Ease

Home sales are slowing across Riverside County and throughout California, with new figures showing fewer transactions and easing prices.

According to the California Association of Realtors, home sales in Riverside County fell nearly 13% in September compared with September last year. Sales also dropped more than 6% from August.

Prices are declining as well. The average home in Riverside County is now selling for about $620,000, down approximately 2% in one month.

Realtors point to rising mortgage rates and ongoing affordability challenges as factors weighing on the housing market.

For prospective buyers, the slowdown could offer some advantages. With fewer buyers competing for homes, shoppers may have more time to consider their options and greater room to negotiate with sellers.

The latest figures point to continued pressure on California’s housing market as buyers and sellers adjust to borrowing costs and home prices.