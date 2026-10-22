Business, Finance & Tech
Employer Health Insurance Costs Could Rise 9% During Open Enrollment
Workers could see higher health insurance premiums during this year’s open enrollment as employers face rising healthcare expenses.
Industry groups estimate employer healthcare costs could increase by about 9% this year. Employers may try to offset some of the increase, but experts say workers are likely to feel the impact through higher premiums.
The latest Employer Health Benefits Survey from KFF, released Thursday, also points to a growing gap between healthcare costs and employee pay raises.
That could make health coverage feel less affordable for workers already dealing with rising living expenses.
Analysts attribute the increase to greater use of healthcare services, the high cost of treatments for conditions such as cancer, and the growing expense of medications used to treat obesity.
As employers review benefit plans during open enrollment, workers may need to take a closer look at premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses when choosing their coverage.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
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