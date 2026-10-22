Business, Finance & Tech
Mortgage Rates Fall for First Time in Two Months, Offering Hope for Homebuyers
There’s a glimmer of hope for homebuyers as mortgage rates finally moved lower this week after two months of increases.
The average 30-year mortgage rate fell from 7.4% to 7.32%. While the change may seem small, it marks the first weekly decline in two months and the largest single-week drop in more than six months.
The decrease was fueled by a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark that mortgage rates closely follow.
Lower rates can help reduce monthly payments and improve affordability for prospective buyers, although the impact of this week’s change may be limited.
Analysts say the housing market is unlikely to gain significant momentum until mortgage rates fall below 7%, leaving buyers and sellers watching closely for further declines.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
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