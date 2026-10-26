Anthropic Files IPO Paperwork Ahead of Expected Stock Market Debut

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, bringing the developer of the Claude chatbot closer to becoming a publicly traded company.

In its filing, Anthropic reported revenue of $16.3 billion during the first half of 2026, up from $1.16 billion during the same period last year.

Despite the rapid growth, the company reported a net loss of approximately $80.7 billion for the first six months of the year. However, most of that loss stemmed from noncash accounting adjustments tied to the increased valuation of its financial liabilities, rather than day-to-day operating expenses.

Anthropic reported an operating loss of $693 million, an improvement from the $2.1 billion operating loss recorded during the first half of 2025.

The company has applied to list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. The offering price and number of shares to be sold have not yet been determined, and the registration statement must become effective before shares can be sold.

Anthropic's public offering is expected to draw significant attention from investors as competition in the artificial intelligence industry continues to grow.

Correction to the spoken script: Replace “Anthropic still lost $60 billion” with: “The company reported an $80.7 billion net loss, largely due to noncash accounting adjustments. Its operating loss was $693 million.”