Business, Finance & Tech
Meta Plans Up to $95 Billion in Stock Sales to Fund AI Expansion
Meta is planning to raise up to $95 billion through stock offerings to help fund its expanding artificial intelligence ambitions. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram announced Monday that it has launched approximately $35 billion in public stock offerings, including common stock and convertible preferred stock.
Meta also plans a separate share-sale program of up to $60 billion, allowing it to sell additional shares over time. That program is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027, after the company’s new nonvoting Class C shares begin trading. Meta says the program has not yet been finalized.
The fundraising comes as Meta ramps up spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, including data centers and computing capacity. The company expects capital investments to reach between $135 billion and $145 billion this year.
Meta says its AI investments are already delivering benefits through increased user engagement, improved advertising performance and new products and services.
The company plans to fund its expansion through a combination of operating cash flow, debt, strategic partnerships and equity financing.
The move highlights the enormous cost of competing in the artificial intelligence industry, as technology companies invest heavily in the infrastructure needed to develop and deliver increasingly advanced AI products.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2026
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