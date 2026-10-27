DoorDash in Advanced Talks to Acquire Instacart in Potential $17 Billion Deal

DoorDash is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Instacart in a potential deal that could value the combined company at approximately $17 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The possible acquisition would mark a major development in the multibillion-dollar delivery industry, bringing together one of the country’s leading restaurant delivery platforms and a pioneer in online grocery shopping.

Instacart launched in 2012 and saw significant growth as home delivery became increasingly popular during the pandemic. DoorDash, initially known primarily for restaurant deliveries, has since expanded to offer a broader range of consumer goods, including groceries, clothing, books and beauty products.

Analysts say increased competition from Amazon and Walmart could be a factor behind the potential deal. Both companies have become major players in online grocery shopping, giving consumers additional options for convenient delivery.

According to eMarketer, online shopping accounts for 15.5% of overall grocery sales, with Walmart capturing more than 30% of the market.

A combination with Instacart could give DoorDash greater access to grocery stores and help it compete more directly with those retail giants.

However, delivery remains a costly business, with companies facing expenses associated with bringing groceries and other products directly to customers. Consumers are also increasingly concerned about rising prices and delivery fees.

The reported discussions remain ongoing, and the potential impact on shoppers, including whether delivery options or fees would change, is not yet known.