Apple Unveils First Touchscreen MacBook Pro, Starting at $2,899

Apple has announced its first MacBook with a touchscreen, marking a major shift for the company, which previously questioned the value of adding touch controls to traditional laptops.

The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, powered by Apple’s M5 Pro or M5 Max chips. The laptops are scheduled to launch November 6, with starting prices of $2,899 for the 14-inch model and $3,399 for the 16-inch version.

Apple says the touchscreen will allow users to drag and drop content between presentations, test applications directly on their computers and interact with creative tools. Graphic designers will be able to draw on the display, while musicians can use touch controls to play virtual instruments.

The laptop also includes a Dynamic Island display feature similar to the one found on newer iPhones. Apple says the display’s integrated touch sensor is designed to reduce delays when users swipe or scroll.

The announcement comes as Apple expands its product lineup under CEO John Ternus. Recent launches include the iPhone Duo and HomeView smart home hub, as the company looks to introduce new products and compete across more categories.

Touchscreen laptops have been available from PC manufacturers for years, but early models often struggled with bulky designs, high prices and software that was difficult to navigate. Improvements in hardware and operating systems have since made the technology more common.

Apple previously experimented with touch controls on its MacBook Pro through the Touch Bar, introduced in 2016. That feature replaced traditional function keys with a narrow touch-sensitive strip but was eventually discontinued.

Touchscreens still represent a minority of the global laptop market. International Data Corporation data cited in the report showed they accounted for 16.3% of laptop shipments in 2025.

Analysts say Apple’s entry may not immediately transform the computer market, but it could influence how other manufacturers approach touchscreen laptops.