Apple’s New Foldable iPhone Faces Screen-Cracking Complaints Days After Launch

Apple’s new foldable iPhone is facing customer complaints about cracked screens just days after the device went on sale.

The iPhone Duo, which starts at $2,000, features a foldable inner display and a titanium hinge that Apple says is designed for long-term durability.

Some customers have posted photos on social media showing cracks near the center of the screen and a white horizontal line on the display.

An expert from electronics repair company iFixit examined the phone and suggested a possible problem with the hinge mechanism. He said a component could be breaking and damaging the inner display as the phone opens or closes.

Apple says it is aware of an issue affecting a small number of iPhone Duo devices. The company is advising customers experiencing problems to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

The complaints come as Apple launches a new product category, bringing back a phone design that folds in half. The company has faced other product issues in the past, including antenna problems with the iPhone 4 and reports of bending involving the iPhone 6.

It remains unclear how widespread the reported screen problems are.