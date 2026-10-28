Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady as Inflation Remains a Concern

The Federal Reserve is holding interest rates steady as inflation continues to weigh on American households.

The decision leaves the Fed’s benchmark interest rate between 3.75% and 4%.

Federal Reserve leaders say economic uncertainty remains elevated, in part because of geopolitical developments. Officials say they need more information to determine the next steps in their effort to bring inflation down.

While employment conditions remain positive, inflation has continued to run above the Fed’s 2% target, keeping pressure on policymakers to bring prices under control.

The decision leaves open the possibility of another rate hike before the end of the year, depending on how economic conditions evolve.

The Fed’s final meeting of the year is scheduled for December 8 and 9.