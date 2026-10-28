Business, Finance & Tech
Walmart Unveils $3.50-Per-Person Thanksgiving Meal Basket Amid Cost Concerns
With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Walmart is promoting a holiday meal basket priced at $3.50 per person as grocery stores compete to help families keep holiday costs down.
The retailer’s 26-item basket is designed to feed 10 people. Walmart says the offer reflects its focus on keeping prices affordable as consumers continue to watch their spending.
In his first interview since becoming Walmart U.S. CEO in February, David Guggina said shoppers are being more intentional about how they spend their money.
“The American consumer right now is resilient, but they’re being very intentional with their money, and they’re looking for value,” Guggina said.
Other retailers, including Target and Aldi, are also offering Thanksgiving meal packages this holiday season.
Walmart has taken additional steps to promote affordability, including temporarily lowering prices on more than 11,000 items this spring. Guggina said about 40% of those price reductions focused on groceries, which are among the products customers buy most frequently.
Asked whether elevated diesel prices could eventually lead to higher prices for shoppers, Guggina said transportation costs and inflation can affect the cost of goods. He added that Walmart’s goal is to keep prices as low as possible for as long as possible.
The company is also investing in technology, including digital shelf labels that replace traditional paper price tags. Guggina said the technology allows employees to spend more time assisting customers.
The digital labels have raised questions about whether prices could change for individual shoppers. Guggina rejected that possibility, saying Walmart does not use dynamic pricing.
“We do not price the person. We price the product,” he said, adding that the shelf price will be the same for all customers.
As the holiday shopping season approaches, Walmart says its Thanksgiving meal basket is another way to offer value to families preparing for the holiday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 28, 2026
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