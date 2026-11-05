Oil Prices Fall Below $100 a Barrel as Midterm Results Raise Hopes for Lower Gas Prices

Oil prices have fallen below $100 a barrel for the first time in a month, raising hopes that drivers could soon see some relief at the gas pump.

The decline followed Tuesday's midterm elections, as investors reacted to Democratic victories and the possibility that a change in political leadership could help ease tensions involving Iran.

The conflict, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran in February, has contributed to a sharp increase in oil and gasoline prices.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent drop in oil prices could translate into lower prices for consumers. He says the national average for regular gasoline could fall below $4 a gallon within the next week if current trends continue. Diesel prices could also drop below $6 a gallon by Thanksgiving.

But prices remain significantly higher than before the conflict began. AAA reported that the national average for regular gasoline stood at $4.12 a gallon Wednesday, about $1.14 higher than before the war.

For many Americans, rising gas prices and the cost of everyday necessities have been major concerns. Voters interviewed in the report cited gasoline, groceries and increasing household bills as ongoing financial pressures.

DeHaan cautions that the election results do not immediately change geopolitical conditions or guarantee continued declines in oil prices.

He says it could take several months for gasoline prices to return to around $3 a gallon, the national average before the conflict with Iran began.

For now, drivers may see some relief in the coming weeks, but the direction of prices will depend heavily on what happens in the global oil market.