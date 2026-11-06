Tesla to Wind Down Cybertruck Production in 2027 to Make Room for Cybercab

Tesla is preparing to wind down production of its Cybertruck, raising questions about the future of the company's unconventional electric pickup.

CEO Elon Musk announced Friday that production at Tesla's Austin, Texas, factory will begin winding down around the middle of 2027. The facility is currently the only factory producing the Cybertruck.

Musk said the change will make room for increased production of Tesla's Cybercab, a two-seat autonomous vehicle designed without a steering wheel or traditional driving controls.

It remains unclear whether Tesla plans to move Cybertruck production to another facility or discontinue the vehicle entirely. Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill appeared to suggest the vehicle's production run may be coming to an end, describing it as a technology development platform whose innovations will continue through the Cybercab.

The Cybertruck generated significant attention when it was introduced, with its distinctive angular design attracting both enthusiastic supporters and critics. Musk previously suggested Tesla could eventually produce as many as 500,000 Cybertrucks annually.

However, Tesla has not reported Cybertruck sales separately. Its broader category of vehicle sales outside the Model 3 and Model Y totaled fewer than 37,000 vehicles this year, a figure that also includes the Model S and Model X.

The production shift reflects Musk's broader vision for Tesla, which increasingly emphasizes autonomous transportation and humanoid robots rather than traditional electric vehicle manufacturing.

But those ambitions still face challenges. Tesla's robotaxi service remains limited to a handful of cities, while its Optimus humanoid robots are not yet available for sale.

For now, Tesla has not provided a specific timeline for ending Cybertruck production or clarified whether the vehicle could eventually be manufactured elsewhere.