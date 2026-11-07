Tesla to End Cybertruck Production in 2027 as Company Shifts Focus to Robotaxis

The Tesla Cybertruck could be nearing the end of its production run, with CEO Elon Musk announcing the company plans to wind down manufacturing of the electric pickup next year.

The announcement comes just three years after the Cybertruck made its highly publicized debut, becoming one of Tesla's most recognizable and controversial vehicles.

The truck drew attention for its angular stainless-steel design, including a demonstration at its unveiling that went wrong when the vehicle's supposedly unbreakable windows cracked.

Despite the attention, sales have fallen well short of Musk's earlier prediction that Tesla could sell 250,000 Cybertrucks annually. The company sold just over 20,000 last year.

But news of the planned production wind-down is already generating interest among some used-car dealers.

In Louisville, Texas, dealer David Baum says his phone began ringing with customers looking to purchase Cybertrucks after the announcement. He says he has received several calls and plans to add more used models to his inventory.

Baum believes the vehicle's unusual design and limited production run could eventually make it a collector's item.

Musk says the Texas facility currently producing the Cybertruck will shift its focus to manufacturing Tesla's Cybercab, a robotaxi designed without a steering wheel or pedals.

The move reflects Tesla's growing emphasis on autonomous transportation, even as the future of its electric pickup remains uncertain.

For now, the Cybertruck's distinctive design continues to divide drivers, with some embracing its unconventional look and others rejecting it outright.