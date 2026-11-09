HBO Max and Paramount+ to Launch Streaming Bundle in Early 2027

HBO Max and Paramount+ will be offered together in a streaming bundle beginning early next year, as the newly combined company moves toward a broader integration of its streaming businesses.

Skydance announced the plan Monday, saying the bundle will offer subscribers access to both services at a discounted price. The company did not disclose pricing details.

The announcement follows the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, which brought the two streaming platforms under the same corporate umbrella.

Skydance CEO David Ellison has said the long-term goal is to bring the services together into a single platform. The initial bundle is expected to introduce subscribers to both offerings ahead of that potential combination.

In its first quarterly earnings report since the merger, the company also outlined plans to find at least $6 billion in cost savings. Those savings could come from layoffs, reducing management layers, consolidating office space, streamlining vendors and making greater use of artificial intelligence.

The company said the merger creates opportunities to reduce overlapping expenses across an operating cost base of more than $50 billion.

Skydance also announced changes at DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran will step down as co-chairmen and return full time to their creative work. Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham is expected to take over leadership of the studio next month.

The combined company says bringing together its film studios, television networks and streaming services will allow it to distribute and generate revenue from its content in new ways.

For subscribers, the first major change is expected to be the HBO Max and Paramount+ bundle, with a single combined streaming platform remaining the longer-term goal.