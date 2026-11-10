Anthropic Targets Up to $1.4 Trillion Valuation in Major AI Company IPO

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude assistant, is preparing for a blockbuster initial public offering that could value the company at as much as $1.4 trillion.

The company announced Tuesday that it plans to price shares between $70 and $78. At the midpoint of that range, Anthropic would raise approximately $61 billion and carry a fully diluted valuation of $1.33 trillion. At the top of the range, the company could raise $64.4 billion and reach a $1.4 trillion valuation.

The IPO is expected to take place late next week, although the timing could change.

If completed at that valuation, the offering would rank among the largest in financial history. It would also mark a major test of investor appetite for companies focused primarily on developing artificial intelligence models.

Despite rapid growth, Anthropic faces significant financial challenges.

The five-year-old company reported $17 billion in sales during its most recent quarter, an increase of 1,127% compared with the same period a year earlier. Revenue for the first nine months of this year reached $33.2 billion, compared with $4.6 billion for all of 2025.

However, the company has recorded only one quarter of operating profit and has committed nearly $900 billion to future computing power and data center infrastructure.

Anthropic also disclosed that five customers accounted for one-quarter of its sales this year. Some of those customers are also competitors developing their own artificial intelligence products, raising questions about the company's reliance on a relatively small group of major buyers.

Another concern for investors involves the company's proposed share-sale restrictions. Anthropic's filing would allow some non-founder employees to sell 10% of their holdings on the first day of trading, followed by additional opportunities throughout the first year.

Critics say the arrangement could allow early investors and employees to cash out while shifting more risk to public shareholders.

The offering also comes at a challenging moment for the broader AI investment market, following recent declines in technology stocks and growing public concerns about artificial intelligence and data center expansion.

Anthropic is moving ahead with plans to introduce its shares to the public, but investors will have to decide whether its enormous growth potential justifies the financial commitments and risks outlined in its filing.