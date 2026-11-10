Holiday Shoppers Look for Ways to Stretch Their Budgets as Spending Tops $1 Trillion

Holiday shopping is underway, and Americans are expected to spend more than $1 trillion this season, according to the National Retail Federation.

But with inflation and pressure on household budgets, many families are looking for ways to make their holiday dollars go further.

Financial planner Jeff Busch says setting a realistic budget is one of the most important steps shoppers can take. He recommends leaving a 10% to 20% cushion for unexpected expenses and sticking to the spending limit.

Busch also warns shoppers to be careful with credit cards. If the balance isn't paid off during the billing cycle, interest charges can make purchases significantly more expensive.

For parents, spreading out purchases can help avoid a major hit to the bank account all at once.

Shopper and mother of five Heather Wade says she spaces out her shopping throughout the season. She also looks for secondhand gifts, noting that children often care more about the gift itself than whether it's new.

Experts say shoppers can also consider creative alternatives rather than feeling pressured to buy expensive presents.

And for those already thinking about next year's holiday season, Busch recommends estimating how much was spent this year and dividing that amount into monthly savings goals.

Setting money aside throughout the year can help families avoid the financial scramble when the holidays arrive.