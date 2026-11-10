Palm Springs Names Gary Alexander Alex Cooley as New Economic Development Chief

The city of Palm Springs has selected Gary Alexander "Alex" Cooley as its next Chief Economic Development Officer, bringing in an experienced economic development professional to help guide the city's business growth and investment efforts.

Cooley is scheduled to begin his new role Dec. 7, bringing years of economic development experience from Virginia and Texas.

Most recently, Cooley served as director of business development for the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership in Virginia, where he led efforts to attract new investment and support local businesses.

In Palm Springs, Cooley says he plans to focus on expanding business opportunities, attracting new investment and supporting emerging industries.

Those priorities include technology, sustainability and the creative economy, sectors the city hopes to grow as part of its broader economic development strategy.

City leaders say Cooley's experience building relationships and partnerships will be an important asset as Palm Springs works to strengthen its local economy and attract new businesses.

Palm Springs Mayor Naomi Soto said Cooley's background in economic development and partnership building will help advance the city's economic development goals.

The appointment comes as Palm Springs continues working to create new opportunities for businesses, encourage investment and support industries that can contribute to the city's long-term economic growth.

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