Toyota Revives Scion Brand With New KEI-01 Mini Truck Built for Work

Toyota is bringing back the Scion name with a new brand and an ultra-compact utility truck designed for businesses, farmers and everyday work.

The new brand, called Scion by Toyota, was introduced on Nov. 9th. Its first vehicle, the KEI-01, is inspired by Japan's popular kei trucks, known for their small size and versatility.

The KEI-01 features a 660cc three-cylinder engine, continuously variable transmission and four-wheel drive. It also has an enclosed cab with air conditioning and measures just over 11 feet long.

Toyota says the compact truck is designed for small business owners, farmers, ranchers and fleet operators looking for a practical vehicle for everyday tasks.

However, there is one major limitation: The KEI-01 is designed as a low-speed vehicle, with a maximum speed of just 25 miles per hour.

That means it is not intended to operate like a traditional pickup truck on highways. Instead, its design focuses on work environments and locations where a smaller, maneuverable vehicle can be useful.

Toyota plans to assemble the KEI-01 at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana beginning in the second half of 2027.

The project includes a $34 million investment and is expected to create approximately 50 new jobs at the Indiana facility.

Toyota says initial distribution will focus on fleet customers through a small network of authorized Scion by Toyota dealerships selected from its existing dealer network.

The return of Scion marks a new direction for the name, which Toyota previously used for a separate vehicle brand before discontinuing it in 2016.

The KEI-01 is expected to arrive in the United States in the second half of 2027.

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