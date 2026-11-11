Business, Finance & Tech
Nvidia Stock Drops After Reports Board Is Weighing CEO Jensen Huang's Future
Nvidia shares plunged in after-hours trading Wednesday as reports emerged that the company's board of directors was meeting to discuss the future of longtime CEO Jensen Huang, raising questions about the leadership of one of the world's most valuable technology companies.
According to CNN, two sources familiar with the matter said Nvidia's board was meeting Wednesday evening to discuss Huang's future. The Wall Street Journal first reported the meeting, with subsequent reporting indicating the board could be considering removing him from the position he has held for more than three decades.
The latest developments follow a New York Times report alleging Huang had an additional extramarital relationship with a company executive. The report comes days after Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair and apologized, amid a separate controversy involving allegations that he may have been targeted in a foreign intelligence operation.
Nvidia's board previously announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort involving a woman U.S. officials reportedly believe has connections to Chinese intelligence. Those allegations have not been independently established as fact.
Nvidia had not immediately responded to requests for comment about the reported board meeting or the latest allegations.
Investors reacted to the uncertainty surrounding Huang's leadership. Nvidia shares were down approximately 8.6% in after-hours trading as of 8 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, erasing gains made earlier in the regular trading session.
The stock had already fallen 9.5% over Monday and Tuesday following Huang's admission and news of the board investigation. Shares had also declined approximately 27% from an early October peak as of Wednesday's market close.
Huang co-founded Nvidia and has become one of the most influential figures in the artificial intelligence industry. The company's graphics processing units power many of the world's leading AI systems, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude.
His potential departure would create significant uncertainty for the company. Huang has historically maintained close control over Nvidia's operations and previously said he did not believe in traditional succession planning.
The market reaction extended beyond Nvidia. Nasdaq 100 futures fell approximately 0.9%, while S&P 500 futures declined 0.5% in Wednesday evening trading. Shares of competing chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom moved higher during the same period.
Investors are now watching closely for clarity on Nvidia's leadership and what any potential management change could mean for the company's future and the broader artificial intelligence industry.
The situation remains developing, and Nvidia has not announced a decision regarding Huang's position.
By: CNN Newsource
November 11, 2026
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