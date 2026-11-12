Microsoft 365 Outage Disrupts Outlook, Teams and Copilot Across the U.S.

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted access to Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot and other popular services Thursday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to reliably access email and workplace applications.

The problems affected Microsoft 365 users across multiple regions, including the Americas, with reports of users unable to send or receive emails, load their inboxes or connect to other services.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of Outlook problems climbed to nearly 130,000 around 1 p.m. Eastern time. Thousands of additional users reported issues with Microsoft 365, Teams and Microsoft's Copilot artificial intelligence platform.

Microsoft said the disruption was caused by unexpected server outages that placed additional strain on the company's remaining infrastructure. The company emphasized that the elevated system load was not the result of an increase in user traffic.

In updates through its Microsoft 365 administration channels, the company said engineers had identified a problem involving servers failing automated health checks and becoming unavailable.

Microsoft began redistributing connection traffic across its global infrastructure, pausing deployments and restarting affected servers in an effort to restore service.

By late Thursday afternoon, the company reported that some servers had successfully returned to service. Engineers were continuing to test configuration changes, validate restarted systems and monitor their performance as additional servers came back online.

Services potentially affected included Exchange Online, which powers Outlook email, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Defender XDR.

The disruption also affected organizations relying on Microsoft's services for daily operations. Portland Fire & Rescue in Oregon, for example, warned that emails sent to agency employees could experience delays, although emergency crews continued responding to calls.

By approximately 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, Downdetector was still showing roughly 38,000 reports involving Outlook and another 16,000 involving Microsoft 365, suggesting problems continued even as recovery efforts progressed.

Microsoft did not immediately provide a final timeline for when all affected services would be fully restored.