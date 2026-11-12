Business, Finance & Tech
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Following Reports of Two Extramarital Affairs
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from the company following reports of two extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by U.S. officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
The company announced Thursday that Huang's resignation as president, chief executive officer and member of NVIDIA's board of directors is effective immediately.
The leadership change follows reports that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen who is not related to the NVIDIA founder and has been described in media reports as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. A separate report alleged Huang had a relationship with an NVIDIA executive who reported directly to him.
Huang previously acknowledged having an extramarital affair and apologized to his family and colleagues. The allegations involving possible foreign intelligence connections have prompted additional scrutiny and an investigation.
NVIDIA's board appointed current Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress to serve as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement. Kress will continue in her CFO role during the transition.
The board also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chair. Jones is a longtime technology executive and investor who previously served as CEO and executive chairman of chip-design company Synopsys.
The sudden departure marks a major leadership change for one of the world's most influential technology companies. NVIDIA has been central to the global artificial intelligence boom, supplying the advanced chips used to power AI systems and data centers.
The company's board has thanked Huang for his contributions, while saying it expects operations, customer commitments and its product roadmap to continue without interruption.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 12, 2026
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