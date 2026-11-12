Thanksgiving Dinner Costs Dip Slightly, but Adding Drinks Pushes Up the Price

Thanksgiving dinner may cost a little less this year, but for many Americans, hosting the holiday is still an expensive proposition.

According to a Wells Fargo report, the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving feast for 10 people is expected to be approximately $78.93, down 0.4% from last year.

But that modest decrease doesn't tell the whole story.

When beer, wine and sparkling water are added to the shopping list, the total climbs to $127.54, an increase of 0.5% from last year.

Robin Wenzel of Wells Fargo says beverage prices are helping drive the increase, with wine up nearly 1%, beer rising about 1.7%, and sparkling water jumping more than 6.5%.

Retailers are also working to attract holiday shoppers with lower prices on traditional Thanksgiving staples. Turkey, in particular, can be a loss leader, with stores offering discounts to encourage customers to purchase additional items.

But even with some grocery prices easing, broader inflation continues to put pressure on household budgets.

LendingTree's Matt Schultz says families dealing with financial strain may want to rethink how they approach the traditional holiday gathering.

One simple solution? Make Thanksgiving a potluck and ask guests to contribute a dish.

As Schultz points out, family and friends would rather share the responsibility than see someone go into debt trying to host the perfect Thanksgiving dinner.