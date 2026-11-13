Business, Finance & Tech
Bessent points finger at Lutnick over Nvidia chip exports as Trump advisers discuss possible Commerce Secretary ouster
(CNN) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday accused the Commerce Department of a delay in labeling Nvidia customer Megaspeed a possible national security threat, publicly airing an ongoing administration blame game following the ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
His comments come as some of President Donald Trump’s advisers, reeling from the fallout of Huang’s resignation, have begun discussing whether Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick should be dismissed, according to people familiar with the conversations. Trump himself has also fielded calls from administration officials and outside advisors raising alarm bells about Lutnick, two additional people said.
So far, the White House has stood by him, issuing a statement Thursday – before Bessent’s comments – saying Trump “maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position as the most transformative Commerce Secretary in modern history.” Trump and Lutnick are longtime friends, and sources said it was unclear what the president might do.
Speaking on CNBC, Bessent said a wide swath of Trump’s administration — including the Treasury and State departments, the Pentagon and the US Trade Representative — favored placing Megaspeed on an export blacklist.
He said it was the Commerce Department, led by Lutnick, that had failed the follow through.
“Commerce…has the pen. You would have to ask them about their internal processes,” he said.
He suggested the inaction had violated directives given by Trump.
“I am frustrated when President Trump made it very clear that China should not receive any Nvidia chips above” a certain technological level, he said.
“And so any leakage is very frustrating because it hurts our great companies in the AI race, gives the Chinese an advantage,” he went on.
CNN has reached out to the Commerce Department for comment.
Trump officials have long harbored concerns that Megaspeed has circumvented US law and funneled advanced chips into China — a prospect that Treasury staffers argued should land it on Commerce’s so-called entity list of China-connected companies that could pose national security risks.
But the issue gathered newfound attention and importance in recent days when it was reported publicly that Huang had an affair with a Megaspeed employee suspected of having intelligence connections to China.
Senior Trump officials, including Lutnick, were briefed months ago about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, the Megaspeed executive.
Despite those warnings, Commerce has so far refused to put Megaspeed on the entity list, people familiar with the matter said.
In a tense Situation Room meeting last week, Bessent challenged Lutnick over his department’s reluctance to blacklist Megaspeed, CNN previously reported. Lutnick did not immediately commit to taking any specific action, they said.
In the interview Friday, Bessent did not deny the confrontation.
“We don’t repeat conversations in the Situation Room,” he said.
By: CNN Newsource
November 13, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🎣 The fish are coming to Lake Cahuilla! Watch as Lake Cahuilla is stocked with fish ahead of the community Fishing Derby! A big thank-you to Mark Jernigan, owner of Yellow Mart in Indio, for being a longtime supporter of this special community event. Local businesses like Yellow Mart help keep traditions like this going! Get ready to cast a line and enjoy a great day at the lake! 🐟 #LakeCahuilla #FishingDerby #YellowMart #IndioCA #CoachellaValley #CommunitySupport
FINAL SCORE: FIREBIRDS WIN! 🔥🏒 A 2-1 victory for your Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight! Another hard-fought win, another reason to celebrate in the desert! 🐦🔥 WHO’S READY FOR MORE? 🔥 #Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValley #HockeyTown #firebirdswin
🏒 PREGAME WITH TIM O’BRIEN! 🔥 The Firebirds are back on home ice tonight, and Tim O’Brien has the message heading into tonight’s matchup! Coachella Valley is looking to turn things around and defend home ice against the San Jose Barracuda. It’s time to get loud, Firebirds fans! LET’S GO BIRDS! 🔥 📍 Acrisure Arena 🕖 Puck drop: 7 PM #CVFirebirds #OneValley #TimOBrien #Hockey #FirebirdsHockey
289 requests from ONE requester-14x more than anyone else in the city. s That’s 2,200 staff hours and over $100K in wages alone coming straight out of taxpayers pockets. 😳 #therogginreport #deserthotsprings #publicrecords #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
An 18-year-old’s life cut short and a search for answers continues. Authorities identified Angel Luna of Desert Hot Springs as the young man killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Calle Rojo in Coachella. No arrest have been made, and investigators are working to identify suspects.
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry! Two weeks until Thanksgiving. What are your plans?
Where do you stand on how cities should handle public notification for neighborhood changes? #therogginreport #laquinta #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
We have all the coverage on today’s Veterans Day Parade in Palm Springs on nbcpalmsprings.com. #nbcpalmsprings #veteransday #fyp #veterans #usa
80 years later, their stories still matter. These remarkable World War II Veterans were featured in our Emmy-winning special report, “80 Years Later: The Coachella Valley’s WWII Legacy.” As a small thank you for sharing their stories, we surprised them with the Emmy. It was an honor to recognize these heroes, all over 100 years old, for their service and sacrifice. To them, and to all who have served, Happy Veteran’s Day.
Chef Richard Blais sets out to cook what he loves to eat. From fast food to working in Michelin star restaurants, he creates traditional dishes with his own unique twist. He’s taken that same approach with his new book: Sauce Life. The book combines his culinary journey with over 70 sauces that range from simple yet delicious to complex crowd pleasers. Signed Copies of Sauce Life are available now at @kestrelkitchenindianwells inside the Indian Wells Golf Resort.