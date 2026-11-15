Toys “R” Us Completes Nationwide Expansion With More Than 160 Standalone Stores

Toys “R” Us is expanding its retail footprint just in time for the holiday shopping season, announcing it has opened more than 160 standalone stores nationwide.

The expansion includes locations in California, giving shoppers more opportunities to visit the familiar toy retailer.

Some stores also offer additional amenities, including candy shops and cafes, where customers can take a break during their shopping trips.

The company also announced plans to open a new store inside New York City's iconic Grand Central Terminal.

In addition to its standalone locations, Toys “R” Us operates hundreds of shops inside Macy's stores across the country.

The expansion marks a new chapter for the well-known toy retailer as families begin their holiday shopping.