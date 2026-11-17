Nvidia's board of directors has ruled out bringing co-founder Jensen Huang back as CEO, formally accepting his resignation as the company reported another quarter of record-breaking growth.

Board Chair Harvey Jones announced Tuesday that the board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and has no intention of reinstating him.

The decision comes after Huang said earlier Tuesday that he would be honored to return if the board determined it was in the company's best interest.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer and interim CEO, is leading the company as it searches for a permanent replacement. Jones said the board has full confidence in her leadership.

During the company's earnings call, Kress told investors that Nvidia's strategy and commitment to innovation remain unchanged.

The company reported $115.8 billion in quarterly revenue, a 103% increase from the same period last year. Profits climbed 105% to more than $65 billion. Both figures exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Nvidia also projected fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, and raised its growth outlook for the following fiscal year.

Despite the strong financial results, the company continues to face questions about its leadership transition and national security concerns surrounding Huang's reported relationships with multiple women, including former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. U.S. officials have raised concerns about whether she could have ties to Chinese intelligence and whether Nvidia chips purchased by Megaspeed may have been diverted to Chinese entities. Those allegations have not been established as fact.

Nvidia announced it has created a new national security and export control oversight committee and plans to strengthen its internal compliance efforts.

Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1, where he is expected to face questions about his relationship with Alice Huang and the company's chip sales involving Megaspeed.

The earnings report appears to have reassured some investors. Nvidia shares rose approximately 2% in after-hours trading following the announcement, after falling sharply in recent weeks amid the leadership controversy.