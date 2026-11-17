Nvidia is preparing for a closely watched quarterly earnings call today, following the resignation of co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

The company's stock closed down more than four percent Monday, extending a decline that has taken it roughly 30 percent below its all-time high last month. Nvidia is currently valued at approximately $3.8 trillion.

For the first time, interim CEO Colette Kress will lead the company's earnings call with investors, outlining Nvidia's financial performance and what comes next for the chipmaker.

Huang resigned last week after reports connected him to alleged extramarital relationships with multiple women, including one woman believed by U.S. officials to have ties to Chinese intelligence.

The controversy has drawn attention from Washington and the technology industry. President Donald Trump was asked about Huang during his trip to Asia and said he would not mind seeing him reinstated as CEO.

Other prominent business figures, including Elon Musk and the former Uber CEO, have backed a letter calling for Huang's return. More than 180,000 people have reportedly signed it. Analysts, however, say a return is highly unlikely.

Scrutiny has also focused on Alice Wong, a business executive with Singapore-based startup Megaspeed, who is believed by U.S. intelligence officials to have been an asset of China's spy service, according to multiple sources.

Trump said he was not certain of those allegations, telling reporters, "I don't know that she's a Chinese spy. We'll determine that."

The earnings call comes at a critical moment for Nvidia, a company at the center of the artificial intelligence boom and a major influence on the broader stock market.