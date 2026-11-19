Business, Finance & Tech
Grand Theft Auto VI Earns Near-Perfect Reviews as Highly Anticipated Game Finally Launches
After 13 years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here, and early reviews suggest the highly anticipated release was worth the wait.
The latest installment from Rockstar Games takes players to Leonida, a fictional version of Florida, where millions of gamers are now exploring the game's expansive virtual world on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
More than 150 critics published reviews ahead of Thursday's official launch, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. On Metacritic, the game earned an aggregate score of 99, placing it among the highest-rated video games of all time.
Critics are particularly praising the game's storytelling, detailed environments and central relationship between characters Jason and Lucia, a couple navigating a life of crime in a story with elements reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde.
Reviewers have also highlighted the level of detail throughout the game, from realistic character movements to small visual touches that make the fictional world feel more lifelike.
The strong reviews follow years of speculation, anticipation and multiple delays. Some fans questioned whether Rockstar could meet the enormous expectations surrounding a game that had been in development for more than a decade.
The early critical response suggests the studio has delivered. The previous installments, Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V, also earned places near the top of Metacritic's all-time rankings.
The excitement surrounding the launch has extended beyond the gaming community. Some fans are taking time off work, while others have planned their schedules around the release. One player reportedly arranged two weeks away from work, complete with a spreadsheet allocating time for gaming, sleep and meals.
Some companies are even accommodating the launch. Logitech is giving employees the day off to celebrate the release.
The global rollout began in New Zealand before expanding to other markets as midnight arrived in each time zone.
With near-universal critical praise and millions of players ready to explore Leonida, Grand Theft Auto VI is already shaping up to be one of the biggest video game releases in history.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 19, 2026
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