Riverside County's unemployment rate dropped to 5.5% in October, down from 5.9% in September, according to the California Employment Development Department.

However, several Coachella Valley communities continue to report higher unemployment rates. Coachella had the county's highest rate at 10.7%, followed by Blythe at 10% and Rancho Mirage at 8%.

Countywide, unemployment is also down compared to the same time last year, when the rate stood at 6.1%.