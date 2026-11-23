Millions of Americans receiving Social Security benefits are preparing for a new payment schedule and a 3.6% cost-of-living increase as 2027 approaches.

The final regular Social Security payment for November is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, for recipients born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

December payments will follow the usual schedule based on beneficiaries' birthdays:

December 9: Birthdays between the 1st and 10th.

December 16: Birthdays between the 11th and 20th.

December 23: Birthdays between the 21st and 31st.

People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, as well as those receiving both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, generally follow a different schedule. Their Social Security payments typically arrive on the third of the month.

SSI recipients will receive two payments in December

People receiving Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, will receive two deposits in December and no separate payment in January.

The regular December SSI payment will arrive December 1. The January 2027 payment will arrive early, on December 31, because New Year's Day falls on a federal holiday.

The Social Security Administration says the early payment is part of its regular scheduling process and does not represent an extra or duplicate benefit.

2027 benefits increase by 3.6%

The December 31 SSI deposit will also include the first payments reflecting the new 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment for 2027.

The increase will raise the maximum federal SSI payment amounts to approximately:

Individuals: $1,029 per month, up $35.

Eligible couples: $1,544 per month, up $53.

Essential persons: $516 per month, up $18.

Traditional Social Security recipients will see the increase beginning with their January 2027 payments.

The Social Security Administration estimates the adjustment will raise the average retired worker's monthly benefit from approximately $2,095 to $2,170, an increase of about $75 per month, or $900 annually.

Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries are expected to receive the adjustment, while approximately 7.3 million SSI recipients will see increased payments.

Beneficiaries with a personal My Social Security account can view their individual 2027 benefit adjustment notices online. Those receiving notices by mail can expect them in December.

The annual cost-of-living adjustment is designed to help Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation and rising consumer prices.