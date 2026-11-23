Rising grocery and gas prices are putting added pressure on American families as they prepare for Thanksgiving, with some turning to food banks for help covering the cost of a holiday meal.

In DeKalb County, Georgia, long lines of cars formed outside a food bank as residents waited hours to receive free Thanksgiving meals. Some people arrived as early as 3 a.m. to secure food for their families.

County officials organized six Thanksgiving food distribution sites and set aside $150,000 to help provide meals for approximately 10,000 people.

The financial strain extends beyond Georgia. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is expected to be about 6% higher this year than in 2025.

A separate LendingTree survey found that people planning to host Thanksgiving expect to spend an average of $427 on food, drinks and household items, about $13 more than last year. One-third of those surveyed said they were concerned about the financial pressure of hosting.

While gas prices have recently declined, AAA reports the national average remains about 57 cents per gallon higher than at the same time last year.

As families prepare for the holiday, food banks and community assistance programs are playing an increasingly important role in helping people put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.