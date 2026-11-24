A New York judge is urging prediction market platform Kalshi to consider limiting sports and culture-related bets for users under 21 as the company faces a legal challenge from the state.

During a hearing Monday, Judge Melissa Crane rejected the New York Attorney General's request for a temporary restraining order that could have shut down Kalshi's operations in the state. However, she raised concerns about allowing users ages 18 to 20 to participate in betting-related contracts.

New York law prohibits gambling for anyone under 21, while Kalshi currently allows people 18 and older to use its platform.

The judge asked Kalshi's attorneys whether the company would consider temporarily restricting sports and culture contracts for users in that age group while the lawsuit moves forward.

Kalshi attorney Grant Mainland said the company was open to discussing an interim agreement and pointed to consumer protections already in place.

Crane gave both sides until November 30 to reach a possible compromise.

The lawsuit was brought by the New York Attorney General's office, which argues that Kalshi is operating an illegal gambling platform without obtaining a state gambling license or paying required taxes.

The state also argues that sports-related contracts make up the majority of activity on the platform. During Monday's hearing, an attorney for the state said approximately 85% of Kalshi's activity involves sports betting.

The judge declined to order a full shutdown, saying the state was seeking sweeping relief before the court had fully heard Kalshi's defense. She also expressed concern that freezing all trades could create significant disruption for the platform's customers.

The case is part of a broader legal debate over whether prediction markets fall under the exclusive oversight of the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission or must also comply with state gambling laws.

The judge plans to set an expedited schedule for additional legal arguments, with a hearing expected in early January.