The Trump administration has added Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed to the U.S. government's Entity List, restricting its access to American technology and exports.

The Commerce Department announced the move Monday, November 23. Several companies connected to Megaspeed, including subsidiaries and other business affiliates, were also added to the list.

The Entity List includes companies and other organizations the U.S. government believes pose a risk to national security or foreign policy interests. Businesses on the list generally need special approval to receive certain U.S. exports.

Megaspeed has been a major buyer of Nvidia chips. Federal investigators began looking into the company in 2024 over possible violations of U.S. export controls and concerns that advanced artificial intelligence chips could be diverted to unauthorized users in China.

According to a joint statement from the Justice and Commerce departments, investigators requested sales records from Nvidia in May 2025. The following month, federal and Singaporean authorities conducted an on-site inspection at Megaspeed. Nvidia also placed the company on its internal "no sell" list in June 2025.

The investigation has also drawn attention because of former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who was linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang through a reported affair. U.S. officials have alleged that Alice Huang had ties to Chinese intelligence. Those allegations have not been established in court, and China has rejected the accusations.

The Justice Department says its criminal investigation into Megaspeed is ongoing. The company has maintained that it conducts legitimate business and complies with U.S. export controls.

The addition to the Entity List marks another step in the federal government's effort to prevent advanced American semiconductor technology from reaching unauthorized users.