Artificial intelligence is changing the way consumers shop during the holiday season, offering new tools to find deals while raising questions about how retailers set prices.

As Black Friday approaches, shoppers are preparing for one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, which now includes Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. But increasingly, technology is helping consumers search for products and compare prices.

AI platforms such as ChatGPT can help shoppers narrow down their choices based on specific preferences and budgets. For example, someone looking for an air fryer can describe the features they want, such as glass containers and easy-to-clean components, and receive product suggestions in seconds.

Retailers are also using AI to make pricing and promotional decisions. The technology can help businesses adjust prices based on demand, shopping activity and other consumer data. That means shoppers may see prices change as they revisit the same product online.

However, the growing use of AI in retail has raised concerns about whether companies could use shared data and pricing tools to push prices higher.

Some consumers say they welcome any technology that helps them find better deals, while others remain skeptical. Concerns include retailers raising prices ahead of Black Friday and then lowering them to make discounts appear more substantial.

With the cost of everyday goods continuing to stretch household budgets, experts say the issue goes beyond technology. Consumer confidence depends on whether shoppers believe the prices and promotions they see offer real value.

As AI becomes a bigger part of holiday shopping, the question may be whether it gives consumers more power — or gives retailers another advantage.