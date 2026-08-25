FBI Searches Salton City Home of Man Charged in Tania Tovar Murder

FBI and Imperial County Sheriff's investigators conducted a search Tuesday at the Salton City home of Abraham Finebloom, the man charged with the murder of 17-year-old Tania Tovar.

NBC Palm Springs reporter Brett Rosen was at the scene as investigators searched the property and an area of dirt alongside the home. Investigators appeared to be digging in the area, but authorities have not confirmed what they were searching for or whether they recovered anything.

The streets around the neighborhood were blocked off during the search.

The FBI confirmed that an investigation was taking place but did not provide details about the purpose of the search or what investigators were specifically looking for.

Tovar was first reported missing in December. Some of her remains were later found less than a mile from Finebloom's home.

Finebloom was charged in connection with Tovar's death. In April, a judge ruled there was enough evidence for Finebloom to stand trial for murder. He is scheduled to return to court September 28.

NBC Palm Springs also reached out to Tovar's mother, who said she could not comment on the current investigation. She said she learned about Tuesday's search through social media after investigators had already left the property.

A nearby neighbor expressed support for investigators and Tovar's family.

“They're doing the right thing,” the neighbor said, adding that the family is heartbroken and that the community is there to help.

NBC Palm Springs also contacted Finebloom's attorney for comment regarding Tuesday's search but had not received a response at the time of the report.

Authorities have not released additional details about what investigators were seeking at the property. NBC Palm Springs will continue to follow the investigation as more information becomes available.