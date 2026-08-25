Hakeem Jeffries Defends Meeting With Jared Kushner Amid Democratic Backlash

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is defending his decision to meet privately with Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, after the meeting drew criticism from some Democrats and Trump critics.

Jeffries said Tuesday that Kushner requested the meeting, which took place recently in New York. The two discussed potential areas of cooperation, including immigration, housing and the rising cost of living.

Speaking on CNN's "The Situation Room," Jeffries said Democrats have a responsibility to work on issues that affect Americans, even when that means talking with people on the other side of the political aisle.

Jeffries said the meeting was a "high-level, topical conversation" and that no specific agreement came out of it.

In a video posted online, Jeffries said he accepted the meeting request to discuss what he called an affordability crisis facing Americans. He also emphasized that meeting with Kushner did not mean Democrats were backing down from their opposition to President Donald Trump.

Jeffries said Democrats would continue to hold the Trump administration and its allies accountable and said he has not ruled out pursuing impeachment proceedings against Trump if Democrats regain control of the House.

The meeting has generated criticism from some progressive commentators and other Trump critics, who questioned why Jeffries would privately meet with Kushner rather than pursue congressional oversight.

Former Obama administration staffer Tommy Vietor criticized the meeting, while journalist Mehdi Hasan argued that Jeffries should instead focus on potential congressional investigations.

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a vocal Trump critic, also questioned the decision to hold the private meeting ahead of the November midterm elections.

Other Democrats have defended Jeffries.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he supports efforts to hold members of the Trump administration accountable, while New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he continues to support Jeffries as Democratic leader.

Jeffries and Kushner have a history of bipartisan work. The two previously worked together on the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform law that passed with bipartisan support in 2018.

Jeffries has emerged as one of the leading Democratic opponents of Trump during the president's second term. If Democrats regain control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections, Jeffries would be positioned to become Speaker of the House.

For now, Jeffries says conversations across party lines can still be useful when they involve issues affecting Americans, while maintaining that Democrats will continue their opposition to Trump's policies and pursue accountability.

The meeting comes as both parties prepare for the midterm elections and as control of the House remains a central political battleground.