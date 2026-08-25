Hawk Fire in Nevada Destroys 32 Homes as Blaze Burns 15,000 Acres

A wildfire in northwest Nevada has destroyed dozens of homes as crews continue working to contain the growing blaze.

The Hawk Fire has burned approximately 15,000 acres and was 27% contained as of Tuesday.

The fire jumped across a highway and moved toward a residential neighborhood, destroying homes in its path.

Officials confirmed that 32 homes have been destroyed and another six have been damaged. Crews are continuing to assess the extent of the destruction while watching for flare-ups.

Video from the area shows the damage left behind, including a home that was completely destroyed while a neighboring house remained standing.

Firefighters continue working to contain the Hawk Fire as residents and officials assess the damage throughout the affected communities.