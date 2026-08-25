Iowa Cattle Farmers Warn Beef Imports Could Push Cattle Prices Lower

Iowa cattle farmers are raising concerns about the Trump administration's plan to import 300,000 tons of beef from international sources in an effort to bring down rising prices at grocery stores.

The administration announced the plan Friday, saying the 90-day beef import initiative could provide relief for consumers as beef prices continue to rise.

But for cattle producers, the move could create another challenge for an industry already dealing with higher costs and other pressures.

John Maxwell, owner of Cinnamon Ridge Farms in Iowa, said increased imports could lead to lower cattle prices.

"Number one, the price of cattle will probably go down," Maxwell said. "So, if you had cattle to sell soon, you're probably going to get a lesser price."

Maxwell also pointed to the time it takes to raise cattle as a major challenge for producers. Unlike some livestock, cattle require years of growth before they can reproduce, making it difficult for farmers to quickly adjust their supply when market conditions change.

Transportation is another concern. The recent closure of a Tyson plant in Joslin, Illinois, means some farmers now have to transport their cattle farther to processing facilities.

Maxwell said his farm previously had multiple trucks delivering meat, but now has fewer options, increasing transportation costs.

Despite his concerns about lower prices, Maxwell said he may view the situation as an opportunity to expand his herd.

"If the prices go down, maybe I'm going to build my cow numbers a little bit more so down the road, I will have more cattle to sell," he said.

According to Iowa Beef, Iowa ranked 13th nationally in beef cattle inventory during the first quarter of 2026, while Illinois ranked 12th.