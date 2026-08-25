Video Shows People Emerging From Midtown Manhattan Manhole as NYPD Investigates

New video shows three people climbing out of a manhole in Midtown Manhattan, prompting an investigation by the New York Police Department.

The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on August 18 near Seventh Avenue, across from Madison Square Garden and Penn Station.

The person who recorded the video said at least five people emerged from the manhole, although only three were captured on camera. The people appeared to be wearing protective clothing and had headlamps.

The person who filmed the scene said he was surprised to see people emerging from underground and described them as appearing to know what they were doing.

The incident is the latest in a series of similar occurrences reported around New York City.

In May, groups of people were seen entering and exiting manholes in areas including Flatbush, Williamsburg and Queens. Some were reportedly wearing waders and using headlamps and vehicle lights while navigating underground.

Police sources have suggested the people could be treasure hunters or urban explorers. Authorities have not indicated that the incidents are connected to terrorism.

New York City's Department of Environmental Protection inspected the sewer system at the Midtown location and determined the infrastructure was safe.

Officials are warning the public not to enter the city's sewer system. They say underground areas can contain dangerous gases, unstable surfaces, flooding hazards and confined spaces.

The NYPD said it is actively investigating the Midtown incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with the August incident. Two people were arrested in July following one of the earlier manhole incidents in Brooklyn and were charged with criminal trespass. In a separate 2025 case, several people faced criminal mischief and burglary charges after allegedly entering a Brooklyn manhole.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed exactly why the people entered the sewer system in the latest incident.

For now, the investigation remains ongoing.