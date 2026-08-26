5 Ways Seniors Can Reduce Their Risk of Falling

Falls are a common danger as people age. About one in four adults age 65 and older reports falling each year, and those falls can result in serious injuries, including broken shoulders, arms, wrists and hips.

Sports medicine doctor Hunter Rafoth with Orlando Health recommends several ways seniors can reduce their risk.

First, walk regularly. Adding resistance exercises to a daily routine can also help build and maintain muscle mass.

Second, work on balance. Activities such as yoga and Pilates can improve stability. Even walking on a soft, shifting surface such as sand can increase muscle activity while being gentle on the joints.

Third, wear supportive shoes. Rafoth warns that flip-flops can contribute to falls.

Fourth, reduce hazards around the home. Rugs, coffee tables, pets, wet spots on floors and slippery tile can all increase the risk of falling. Good lighting and nonslip surfaces can make a home safer.

Finally, be mindful of medications. Some prescriptions can affect balance or cause dizziness, leaving a person less stable. Rafoth recommends talking with a doctor about any medication side effects.

If a fall does occur, he recommends seeing a doctor. An X-ray can help determine whether there is a broken bone or another serious injury.

For older adults, taking steps to improve strength, balance and home safety can help reduce the risk of falls and the potentially serious injuries that can follow.