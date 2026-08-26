American Airlines Plane Blows 2 Tires at Chicago O’Hare Before Takeoff

An American Airlines plane blew two tires while taxiing for departure at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration – the fourth tire mishap in a month at the airport.

Passengers used stairs to deplane and were taken by bus to the terminal, the FAA said in a statement.

The agency is investigating the incident. CNN has reached out to the airport for additional information.

“Shortly after pushing back from the gate at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), American Airlines flight 3280 experienced a tire issue on the taxiway,” the airline said in a statement. “Customers safely returned to the terminal and will re-depart shortly on a replacement aircraft.”

The affected airplane is a Boeing 737-800 and was bound for Charlotte, North Carolina.

This incident is the latest in a series of tire issues at Chicago airports during the busy summer travel season.

Last Monday, two planes suffered tire damage after landing at O’Hare just hours apart. An American Airlines plane blew two tires after landing around 2 p.m., the FAA said; hours later, the tires on a United Airlines plane were damaged on landing, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

Three days earlier, a United flight had to abort takeoff after suffering tire damage at the same airport, the airline said.

Chicago Midway International Airport had a tire-related incident earlier this month when a Southwest Airlines flight lost nose-gear tire pressure while landing, according to the airline.

This is a developing story and will be updated.