Chicago’s O’Hare Flyer Could Get Travelers Downtown in 15 Minutes

A new rail project could dramatically cut the time it takes to travel between downtown Chicago and O’Hare International Airport.

The proposed O’Hare Flyer is designed to connect Chicago’s Old Post Office downtown with Terminal 2 at O’Hare in about 15 minutes.

The multibillion-dollar project has been quietly developed for roughly three years. O’Hare Flyer CEO Dave Lundy says the team has focused on using existing infrastructure rather than relying on experimental technology.

“We are not relying on exotic technologies,” Lundy said. “This is repurposing existing freight tracks to get you from O’Hare to downtown in 15 minutes.”

The project is estimated to cost about $2.25 billion and would operate on existing freight tracks.

To put the proposed travel time into perspective, NBC News reporter Charlie Wojciechowski tested the trip by car. Traveling from O’Hare to the downtown Post Office took 25 minutes and 41 seconds, although traffic conditions were favorable.

The O’Hare Flyer’s proposed 15-minute trip would represent a significant improvement for travelers.

Some potential riders say they would welcome another transportation option. Jennifer, a potential rider, said she would choose the train if it becomes available.

“It’s a great idea. It’s better for the environment. It’s better for families,” she said.

The cost of a ride is expected to fall somewhere between the price of the CTA and a taxi or Uber, according to Lundy.

Transportation expert Joe Schwieterman of DePaul University said the project stands out from previous proposals because of the amount of planning behind it.

“We have had pie in the sky proposals come and go,” Schwieterman said. “But this is the first one to have really a lot of homework done.”

The project has received positive attention from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Choose Chicago. If it moves forward, the O’Hare Flyer could potentially begin operating as early as 2030 or 2031.