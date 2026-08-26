La Tomatina 2026: 22,000 Revelers Turn Spain Red

Thousands of revelers turned the streets of Buñol, Spain, bright red Wednesday as they took part in La Tomatina, one of the world's most famous food fights.

About 22,000 people participated in this year's event, which takes place on the last Wednesday of August. The one-hour celebration featured approximately 150,000 kilograms — more than 330,000 pounds — of specially grown tomatoes that were brought into the town for the massive battle.

Participants packed into the streets as trucks carried loads of ripe tomatoes through the crowd. The tomatoes are intentionally selected for the festival and are not intended for consumption. Participants are encouraged to crush the tomatoes before throwing them to reduce the risk of injuries.

La Tomatina dates back to 1945, when a spontaneous fight broke out during a parade in Buñol. According to the town's official history, young people became involved in an altercation near a vegetable stand and began throwing tomatoes at one another. The following year, participants repeated the tomato fight on purpose.

Authorities eventually banned the event in the early 1950s, but residents continued pushing for its return. After another cancellation in 1957, locals staged a symbolic “tomato funeral” in protest. The festival was eventually allowed to return and became an official local celebration.

The event grew in popularity across Spain before becoming an international attraction. La Tomatina was officially recognized as a Fiesta of International Tourist Interest in 2002.

Today, roughly 40% of participants come from outside Spain, with visitors traveling from countries around the world. The festival has become particularly popular among international tourists, including visitors from India, Japan and other countries.

And after the hour-long food fight ends, the tomato-covered streets are cleaned up, bringing an end to another very messy — and very red — day in Buñol.

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