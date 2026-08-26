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Savannah HOA Flock Cameras Raise Privacy Questions
Two Flock license plate reader cameras installed by a homeowners association in a Savannah, Georgia, neighborhood were cut down, prompting a police investigation and questions about how much surveillance power an HOA has.
The cameras at Sweetwater Station, on Savannah's south side, are designed to record vehicles entering and leaving the neighborhood. Unlike many Flock cameras, these were not installed or owned by local law enforcement or a business. They were installed by the neighborhood's HOA.
One homeowner said he was surprised to learn the cameras had been installed.
A Savannah attorney, Michael Schiavone, said whether an HOA can install license plate readers without a homeowner vote depends largely on the community's governing documents.
"If there's a provision in their covenants that everyone has to abide by, that could include placing those in the development itself," Schiavone said.
Sweetwater Station's governing documents do not specifically mention Flock cameras or license plate readers. However, they give the HOA broad authority to manage common areas, purchase equipment and hire outside vendors. The documents also do not require homeowner approval for every security purchase.
The HOA did post information about the cameras on its website, although the notice does not indicate when it was posted.
Another issue is who can access the information collected by the cameras.
Savannah Police and the HOA confirmed that police do not have direct access to the camera data. Instead, the HOA would have to provide information to police if requested. The HOA says it may share information with law enforcement when a crime occurs in the area.
For some residents, that surveillance could be a benefit.
One homeowner said that if his car were stolen from his driveway, he would be glad the cameras were there because they could potentially help establish when the vehicle left the neighborhood.
Meanwhile, police continue investigating who cut down the two cameras.
The incident highlights a growing debate surrounding privately operated license plate readers: While the technology can potentially help investigate crimes, questions remain about transparency, privacy and who ultimately controls the information collected about people traveling through a neighborhood.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2026
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