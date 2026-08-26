SpaceX Announces $100 Billion Louisiana Investment, New Launch Site

PECAN ISLAND, Louisiana (WDSU) -- Louisiana officials announced a major SpaceX project Tuesday morning.

According to a news release issued by Louisiana Economic Development, the aerospace company plans to build a launch site near Vermilion Bay, southeast of Lafayette.

Gov. Jeff Landry and state leaders gathered in Abbeville to unveil the long-rumored project, which has been in development for months.

Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, was not in attendance.

In total, the project is expected to bring a $100 billion investment to the state of Louisiana.

According to a news release issued by SpaceX, the company is expected to create 3,000 direct new jobs over the next 10 years, paying an average annual salary of $92,600, 192% above the Vermilion Parish average wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will generate more than 8,100 indirect new jobs for more than 11,100 new job opportunities in Acadiana.

SpaceX is also donating $25 million to the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

According to SpaceX, the company will source Louisiana for in-state vendors and contracts tied to the site.

According to SpaceX, the company develops reusable launch systems, satellite communications and human spaceflight technologies designed to expand access to space.

The company is developing Starship, its next-generation fully reusable launch system. Over the coming years, SpaceX aims to make Starship operational at scale, transforming how humanity accesses space and supporting national priorities like building a base on the Moon and the eventual human exploration and settlement of Mars, according to a statement issued by the company.

The company says Vermilion Parish will become the company's fourth and largest launch site, playing a key role in ramping up Starship missions.

At full buildout, the site is expected to include five launch complexes, each with two launch pads and a propellant farm. The development will also include a propellant production facility, power generation, vehicle processing and residential housing for employees and their families, according to SpaceX.

According to SpaceX, the company has joined Source Louisiana, the state's online database connecting Louisiana businesses with contract and vendor opportunities tied to major development projects. Louisiana businesses are encouraged to register, verify and update their profiles to help ensure they are considered for future contracting opportunities with SpaceX and other projects across the state.

SpaceX also plans to host town halls and other community engagement events throughout the surrounding area, giving residents opportunities to meet with the company, learn more about the project, ask questions and provide feedback. Details will be shared as they become available.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 with the first launch targeted for as soon as 2029.

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact on resources in the rural area near the Gulf.

"I do have deep concerns about what this means, because that area of the state that this is going in, it's one of our rural co-ops. Entergy does not have service down in Pecan Island, so it concerns me that one of our co-ops who don't own their own power. What does it mean for them?" said Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis.

SpaceX, founded by Musk in 2002, operates a corporate office and launch site in Texas. Much of the Louisiana deal remains under a nondisclosure agreement, a common practice in economic development negotiations under Landry's administration.

SpaceX says it has already engaged the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and other appropriate state agencies to proactively address potential impacts to wildlife, fisheries and their supporting habitats.

The company plans to partner with local conservation organizations and experts to identify opportunities to protect and enhance natural resources surrounding the site while working to avoid, minimize and mitigate potential impacts to Louisiana's wildlife and habitats.