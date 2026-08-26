CA, US & World
Trump-Backed Darlene Graham Wins South Carolina Senate Runoff
Political newcomer Darlene Graham has won South Carolina’s Republican Senate runoff against Congressman Ralph Norman, securing the Republican nomination with the backing of President Donald Trump.
Trump made Graham’s campaign a personal priority, actively campaigning for her and putting his political influence behind the candidate, who is the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham.
Following the victory, Trump celebrated what he described as a joint win and highlighted his continued political strength in South Carolina.
“South Carolina is truly Trump country,” Trump said.
Graham defeated Norman, who had focused his campaign on her lack of national political experience.
“I hate it for the state. I really hate it for the state,” Norman said following his loss.
Graham, who was appointed to the Senate following her brother’s death six weeks ago, will now face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews in November. The election will determine whether Republicans retain the Senate seat long held by Lindsey Graham.
The South Carolina race comes with the midterm elections about 10 weeks away, as voters continue to focus heavily on the cost of living.
Meanwhile, President Trump is escalating his trade dispute with Canada, raising concerns that new tariffs could push prices higher in states and communities that depend heavily on Canadian trade.
Border communities, including those in Washington state, are particularly concerned about the potential economic impact.
“Tariffs like these are going to end up destroying small businesses,” one Washington resident said.
Canadian officials have vowed to respond to new U.S. tariffs after trade negotiations broke down.
“When the United States of America asked too much and offered too little, we made a choice. We chose Canada,” a Canadian official said.
Beginning September 8, Canada is set to impose 25% tariffs on American appliances, dairy and fish, along with 50% tariffs on steel, aluminum and paper.
The move follows Trump’s decision to impose a 50% tariff on roughly $20 billion worth of U.S. imports from Canada, including dairy products, clothing, building materials and hockey sticks.
Trump has continued to argue that Canada has been taking advantage of the United States economically as the two countries remain locked in an escalating trade dispute.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 26, 2026
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