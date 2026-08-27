Could Hydroponic Lettuce Reduce Foodborne Illness Risk?

As concerns over foodborne illness outbreaks continue, some shoppers are taking a closer look at hydroponically grown lettuce and other produce.

At Nanue Farms in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, thousands of plants are grown inside a shipping container using vertical panels and LED lights, without soil.

The controlled environment allows the farm to closely monitor the plants and their water supply. The water continuously circulates through the system, and the growing space is thoroughly cleaned between growing cycles.

Trevor Spear of Nanue Farms says the controlled environment limits potential exposure to pests and other outside sources of contamination.

But NC State food safety expert Chip Simmons says hydroponic farming does not eliminate the risk of foodborne illness.

"Each different way that produce is grown has its own risks," Simmons said.

Traditional farming can expose produce to contaminated irrigation water, soil or animal waste. Hydroponic systems remove some of those potential pathways, but pathogens can still enter a recirculating water system.

For Cyclospora specifically, Simmons says locally grown produce may offer an additional advantage. The parasite is not endemic to North Carolina, and locally grown food may pass through fewer processing and distribution steps before reaching consumers.

"Particularly with Cyclospora, I would say that there are less risks from buying local," Simmons said. "The reason that I say that is because there are fewer touch points for contamination."

Buying whole produce can also reduce opportunities for contamination. At Nanue Farms, lettuce is harvested with its root ball still attached, meaning the plant remains alive and does not go through additional processing.

Spear says processing can be one of the biggest opportunities for foodborne illnesses to spread.

Experts emphasize that no type of produce is completely risk-free. However, growing methods, processing practices and buying locally can all help reduce opportunities for contamination from the farm to the table.

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