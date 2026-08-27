Dolly Parton Remembered by Virginia Gold Star Family

Tributes continue to pour in for Dolly Parton following her death, including from a Virginia family who says the country music icon became a lifelong friend after their devastating loss.

Captain Drew Ross, a Rockbridge County High School graduate, was killed in Afghanistan during a 2018 deployment. Shortly afterward, Parton and the Dollywood family reached out to Ross' relatives.

Sarah Ross Geison, Drew's sister, remembers being overwhelmed that someone as globally recognized as Parton had acknowledged the family's loss.

The connection became much more personal when Parton met with the Ross family to learn about Drew. She also had a memorial erected for him at Dollywood's flagpole, honoring his military service and sacrifice.

Geison said Parton's actions demonstrated how genuinely she cared about the people who came into her life.

That relationship continued over the years. Parton became part of important family moments, including helping announce the gender of Geison's third child. The family named the boy Andrew in honor of Drew.

Now, as the Ross family mourns Parton, Geison says she finds comfort in imagining a reunion between the two people whose lives brought the family and the singer together.

She joked that Drew would finally get the chance to meet Parton on the other side of heaven.

For the Ross family, Parton's legacy extends beyond her music and entertainment career. They say her kindness, personal connection and willingness to honor a fallen service member left a lasting impression on a family facing unimaginable grief.

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