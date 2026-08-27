General Mills Removes Artificial Colors From U.S. Cereals

General Mills has removed certified artificial colors from all of its U.S. cereals, including popular brands such as Lucky Charms, Cheerios and Trix.

The company says 90% of its entire U.S. retail portfolio is now free of certified colors, with a goal of reaching 100% by the end of 2027. The remaining products include items such as some fruit snacks and baking products.

General Mills says it is replacing certified colors with color sources derived from fruits, vegetables and spices, including turmeric and paprika.

The company has already removed certified colors from foods served in K-12 schools and says it is also expanding its product lineup with more options containing protein and fiber.

General Mills' portfolio includes brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Totino's.

The cereal change comes as food companies face increasing consumer demand for products without synthetic colors and other artificial ingredients.